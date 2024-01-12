Posted: Jan 12, 2024 6:24 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2024 6:24 AM

Tom Davis

Along with the extremely cold air and wind chills, another round of snow is expected Sunday and into Monday, with potential for blowing and drifting snow as well.

Although there remains uncertainty in both the magnitude and location of the highest amounts, there is a medium (40 to 60 percent) chance for moderate winter impacts during this time frame across a good chunk of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

Continue to monitor forecasts as details are likely to change and ready your winter weather safety plans.