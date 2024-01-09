Posted: Jan 09, 2024 8:58 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE is the Big Brothers Big Sisters annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports their one-to-one mentoring program that matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Area Director Charlene Dew and the event's chairpersson Kathy Romesburg invited you to get your teams together to bowl March 7 or 8 starting at 7:00 PM at the Red Apple Bowling Center or March 7 or 14 at 11:30 AM at the Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes if your team is comprised of the P66 or COP employees.

FUNDRAISING GOALS

TEAM | $900+ | INDIVIDUAL $150+

DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT!

Community Matching Gift for Donations $25+ when the donor is not eligible for a corporate matching gift program.

Corporate Matching Gift : ConocoPhillips [$50+], CPChem [$50+], Phillips 66 [$25+], ONEGas [$30+]