Posted: Jan 09, 2024 6:25 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2024 6:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services (BPLLS) continues its focus on health and wellness in the new year. Thanks to a $9,000 health literacy grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, BPLLS is able to play an important role in helping the Washington County community make healthy choices and live healthier lives by offering presentations and programs free of charge to the community.

Per the 2022 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report by the United Health Foundation, Oklahoma's overall health ranking remained at 45th place. “We hope to improve this ranking by focusing on fitness and exercise, preparing healthy meals, using healthy cooking methods, as well as offering presentations on various health-related topics such as heart health, menopause, and weight loss/management,” said Literacy Coordinator Cheryl Dorris.

All programs are free and open to the public. Now that it is winter, most classes will be held in Meeting Room A at BPL. Weather permitting, some fitness classes may be held at Unity Square. Always check the BPL Facebook page for any class location changes. For more information, contact Cheryl Dorris at literacy@cityofbartlesville.org or 918.338.4179.

January Programs

Pound w/ Tarah: January 8, 22, & 29 @ 6 pm

Foam Roll & Stretch w/ Ashley: January 9, 16, 23, & 30 @ 5:15 pm

CHEERFIT w/ Macie: January 9, 16, 23, & 30 @ 6 pm

Tai Chi w/ Bee: January 10, 17, 24, & 31 @ 9 am

Dance ‘N Define w/ Tarah: January 10, 17, 24, & 31 @ 6 pm

HIGH Fitness w/ Ashlynn: January 11, 19, & 25 @ 5 pm

Zumba w/ Tarah: January 11, 19, & 25 @ 6 pm

Use It & Lose It Weight Loss/Management presentation: January 11 @ Noon

Simple Eats w/ Amanda: January 18 @ Noon

Menopause presentation: January 26 @ Noon

February Programs

Pound w/ Tarah: February 5, 12, & 26 @ 6 pm

Foam Roll & Stretch w/ Ashley: February 6, 13, 20, & 27 @ 5:15 pm

CHEERFIT w/ Macie: February 6, 13, 20, & 27 @ 6 pm

Tai Chi w/ Bee: February 7, 14, 21, & 28 @ 9 am

Dance ‘N Define w/ Tarah: February 7, 14, 21, & 28 @ 6 pm

HIGH Fitness w/ Ashlynn: February 1, 8, 15, 22, & 29 @ 5 pm

Zumba w/ Tarah: February 1, 8, 15, 22, & 29 @ 6 pm

In the Kitchen w/ Susan: February 6 @ Noon

Wellness presentation: February 8 @ Noon

Healthy Cooking Methods: February 14 @ 10:30 am

Simple Eats w/ Amanda: February 15 @ Noon

Health presentation: February 22 @ Noon