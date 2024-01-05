Posted: Jan 05, 2024 12:11 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2024 12:11 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Time is winding down as the last day to submit your applications to enter the 2024 Myrna Herschberger Young Artist Competition at the Bartlesville Community Center is quickly approachcing.

The exact date is this Sunday January 7. After that, contestants could win a chance to perform with the Bartlesville Symphony and Music Director-Conductor Lauren Green on March 16, 2024. Along with that honor comes a $500 prize.

Registration comes with a fee of $25 and auditions start January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m.

For more information email outreach@bartlesvillesymphony.org or visit the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra website.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra Facebook Page).