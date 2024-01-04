Posted: Jan 04, 2024 4:37 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 4:40 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The coming year has already brought many changes and the Bartlesville Public Library was quick to make sure it was not left behind.

The new introduction to the community has been the Hush Rooms, which has been open now since mid-December.

Shellie McGill, Library Director 10 years running, explains exactly what the hush rooms are.

Unlike most, Covid was a time of renovation for the Public Library. McGill says that during Covid the library learned how to better cater to the needs of the community, feature some of their services online, and developed a list of new additions, activities, and services free to the public. This vigor has been the result of the Teen Center, the Friends of the Library Book Store, the Library of Things, and now the Hush Rooms.

That being said the original Study Carole will be under review as they make way for the hush rooms, making six in total.

The Public Library still has ideas of expanding the options of entertainment with a work and workout space featuring treadmill and bicycle desks. The hush rooms are open along with regular library hours, first come first serve. The library is open Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information call 918-338-4161.

(Photo curtsy of Bartlesville Public Library Facebook Page)