Posted: Jan 04, 2024 11:54 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 12:07 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday on the charge of child abuse by injury. Michael Lopez made his initial appearance after making his $75,000 bond. It is alleged that Lopez punched the minor victim and choked him as well.

According to an affidavit, Lopez tried to take the victim’s cellphone and the victim refused to give it up. Lopez allegedly then punched the victim in the face and then started choking him before taking the cellphone. Two other parties that witnessed the incident told police the same story.

Lopez's next court date is set for Jan. 26th