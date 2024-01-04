News
Posted: Jan 04, 2024 6:38 AMUpdated: Jan 04, 2024 6:38 AM
A Night With Adam Larson: DCC Fundraiser to Benefit Martha’s Task
Tom Davis
An amazing evening of music awaits Jan. 20 when American saxophonist and composer Adam Larson will present a night of entertainment raising funds for Martha’s Task.
Tickets are $25 each for the show, which is sponsored by Disciples Christian Church as a fundraiser for Martha’s Task.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at DCC, which is located at 5800 Douglas Lane. The tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.
An American saxophonist, composer and author, Larson is considered one of the most promising artists of his generation and has released eight albums.
Touring internationally as well as in the United States, Larson is making a special appearance in Bartlesville as a benefit concert for Martha’s Task.
« Back to News