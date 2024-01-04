News
Winter Weather Advisories Posted for Friday
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Osage and Washington Counties in northeast Oklahoma for Friday morning.
A wet snow of one to two inches is possible within the advisory area.
Temperature near to above freezing will lead to melting of snow after it falls.
Travel impacts will be minimal but timing of snow could impact to morning commute with some slick spots and snow on roadways Friday morning.
