Posted: Jan 03, 2024 10:49 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 10:49 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

The sheriff's office recently received a phone call from a citizen saying that they had gotten a call from a Lt. Baker or Lt. Parker of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The officer told the citizen that they had missed a Grand Jury Summons appearance. The citizen was instructed to go to either the Oklahoma County Sheriff's kiosk or a local police department kiosk for further instruction.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office warns that you will never get these types of phone calls and says it is best to hang up.