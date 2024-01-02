Posted: Jan 03, 2024 9:01 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2024 9:01 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Washington County Commissioners approved a new program introduced by Lt. James Pendergraft called Benchmark during the meeting Monday morning for the Washington County Correctional Facility and its trustees.

The County jail has been adding improvements to their facility to better the care of their inmates and broaden their futures. This program opens up new opportunities for trustees to get better jobs and develop careers while they spend their time in jail. It also offers more holiday, religious, and medical meal options.

Pendergraft went on to say that cutting down the cost of man power, the trustees can obtain a license that could land them a jab as a head chef or sous chef.