Posted: Jan 02, 2024 10:59 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2024 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma author Alton Carter will be coming to the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 South Johnstone Avenue in the upstairs Room A Saturday January 6, 2024 ti speak from 2pm-4pm. Alton will share his experience growing up in foster care, taking steps to change his future, and succeeding and writing his first book The Boy who Carried Bricks.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Carter share part of his moving story of overcoming obstacles to avoid the fate the world said should be his. He came for a history of neglect and abuse to graduate from college, become a youth pastor, a police officer and now a motivational instructor in the corporate world.