Posted: Dec 28, 2023 9:20 AMUpdated: Dec 28, 2023 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

Although the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce is still quite busy with Christmas in the Ville, Chamber President Sheri Wilt says they are looking ahead to 2024.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sheri Wilt reminded everyone that Christmas in the Ville continues through January 2, 2024, with outdoor ice skating ($12 per skater), carriage rides, movies in the park, Santa sightings, holiday photo ops and so much more!