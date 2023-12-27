Posted: Dec 27, 2023 3:07 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Investigations into former Chelsea Police Chief Shawn McKibbin led to his removal at a town hall meeting on Tuesday night. Mckibbin has been arrested and is being accused of committing fraud and computer crimes.

Detectives believe that McKibbin used fake bank accounts to show that he had more than $400,000 in his account when attempting to purchase a house with cash. Records show that he never had more than $6,000 in his account during that time.

Larry Copeland was the only board member who voted against the removal of McKibbin, telling the News on 6 in part that the Chelsea Police Department is short handed and McKibbin was doing all he could to get more people on the force.

After opting to remove McKibbin, the board voted unanimously to appoint Kristen Sutherland as Interim Chief.