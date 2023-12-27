Posted: Dec 27, 2023 2:22 PMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 2:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners held their final meeting of 2023 on Wednesday with a fairly short agenda.

The meeting started with the approval of a letter of support for Grand Mental Health and the service they offer with the Sheriff's Office. The commissioners also approved a bid for additional renovation work on the first floor of the county courthouse.