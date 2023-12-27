Posted: Dec 27, 2023 9:39 AMUpdated: Dec 27, 2023 9:48 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The new year also brings new activities and the Bartlesville Civic Ballet will be holding Contemporary dance classes Monday evenings at 6-7:15 p.m. in January.

Britney Moore, the instructor, incorporates Bartenieff Fundamentals consisting of floor (center) warm up, across the floor exercises, and combination.

Classes are available ages 10+ and sign ups start Wednesday, Dec. 27, while spots are available. For more information you can email bartlesvillecivicballet@gmail.com.