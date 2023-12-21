Posted: Dec 21, 2023 2:11 PMUpdated: Dec 21, 2023 2:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has partnered with the Veterans Connection Organization of Bartlesville and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help take care of those who served our country and sick children.

Those who wish to donate non-perishable and canned goods to veterans may do so in the lobby of the sheriff's office. For St. Jude, the sheriff's office is accepting toys and clothing items for children in need.