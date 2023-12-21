News
Sheriff's Office Accepting Donations for Veterans, Sick Children
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has partnered with the Veterans Connection Organization of Bartlesville and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help take care of those who served our country and sick children.
Those who wish to donate non-perishable and canned goods to veterans may do so in the lobby of the sheriff's office. For St. Jude, the sheriff's office is accepting toys and clothing items for children in need.
Sheriff Scott Owen says the donation drives run through Jan. 9, 2024. Those who wish to give may do so at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, located at 611 SW Adams Blvd., in downtown Bartlesville.
