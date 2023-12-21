Posted: Dec 21, 2023 9:33 AMUpdated: Dec 21, 2023 2:12 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Young Scholars invites you to a special event on January 6, at the Bartlesville Public Library with author Alton Carter.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Briana Brzezinski for this Oklahoma author’s moving story of overcoming obstacles to avoid the fate the world said should be his.

Oklahoma author Alton Carter will be coming to the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 South Johnstone Avenue in the upstairs Room A Saturday January 6, 2024 from 2pm-4pm. Alton will speak about his experience growing up in foster care, taking steps to change his future, and succeeding and writing his first book The Boy who Carried Bricks.

Don’t miss your chance to hear this motivational story of overcoming the odds. Tickets are available at bit.ly/altontickets . $20 for entrance or $29 for entrance and a copy of his book at cost.

The Mission of Young Scholars of Bartlesville: "Mentoring and empowering students to earn a college degree."