City of Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 20, 2023 1:38 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 1:38 PM
Bartlesville City Council Sets 2024 Schedule
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council has set the following schedule for regular meetings in 2024. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Special meetings and workshops are called as needed.
2024 City Council Regular Meetings
Jan. 2
Feb. 5
March 4
April 1
May 6
June 3
July 1
Aug. 5
Sept. 3
Oct. 7
Nov. 4
Dec. 2
2024 City of Bartlesville Holiday Calendar
New Year's Day: Monday, Jan. 1
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 15
President's Day: Monday, Feb. 19
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2
Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29
Christmas: Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26
