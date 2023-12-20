Posted: Dec 20, 2023 12:30 PMUpdated: Dec 20, 2023 12:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Employee Advisory Committee has announced its employee of the month for December.

Sanitation Maintenance Technician Kevin Bridges was selected for the honor after being nominated by his co-worker, Donnie Scott. Scott had this to say of Bridges when writing his recommendation letter:

“Kevin has saved the City an unknown amount of money over the last 25 years. Just this year, he replaced three packer truck pins, which took tool fabrication on his part to complete.”

After winning the award, Bridges will receive eight hours of extra vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a concession card and tickets to a local theater.