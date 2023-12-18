Posted: Dec 18, 2023 3:05 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2023 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department released its activity report for the month of November on Monday and it shows that they had more than 3,500 calls for service. That is compared to 861 traffic stops.

The Bartlesville Police Department received 220 animals calls, 183 welfare checks and 179 emergency calls. The department also received 165 mental health unit calls and 102 follow up calls for mental health cases.

There were 97 disturbance-related calls, 67 calls for homeless outreach and an additional 57 because of possible suspicious activity. The police department took 35 phone calls relating to wrecks and a few others dealing with crisis response, calls where officers must be called back into service and community policing.