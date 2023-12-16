Posted: Dec 16, 2023 3:08 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2023 3:08 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of two victims in Friday’s fatality crash in Osage County that killed four people.

OHP says 72-year-old Rita Nelson and 37-year-old Brandy Morgan, both of Pawhuska, were in a 2015 Ford Explorer involved in the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 99, between U.S. Highway 60 and State Highway 10. Both women were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Information on the two other victims in the second vehicle have not yet been released pending an investigation.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Friday. At least one vehicle caught on fire. State Highway 99 was closed for more than five hours after the collision.

OHP says they are continuing the investigation into what exactly happened.