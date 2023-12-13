Posted: Dec 13, 2023 1:46 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying a male subject who was recently at the Osage Casino in Tulsa. They are investigating a case involving the African-American male.

If you have any information, you are asked to reach out on the Osage Nation Police Department Facebook Page or call their office at 918-287-5510.