Posted: Dec 13, 2023 1:06 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 1:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Jane Phillips Hospital President Mike Moore has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 29.

Moore has contributed a great deal to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips ministry during his nearly 37-year tenure, beginning as a junior accountant and working his way up to Chief Financial Officer and then President for the past 10 years.

While at Jane Phillips, Moore has been a part of many changes, from joining the St. John Health System in 1995 to its becoming a part of Ascension in 2013. While serving as CFO and President, many service lines were added , including Cardiology, Diabetes Center, Imaging and Sleep Center, and Wound Care Center.

Most important to Moore were the friendships and relationships that have been built over the years, and the family atmosphere at Jane Phillips that made him want to come to work every day

Bryanie Swilley joined Jane Phillips on Dec. 5 to serve as interim President to ensure a smooth transition. Ascention St. John says they will conduct a national search for Moore’s replacement.