Posted: Dec 13, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to give us an update on the schools just ahead of the winter break.

Supt. McCauley congratulated two students for their academic achievements:

Bartlesville High School Senior Lauren Lee has been named a Semifinalist for the 2024 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process that will select Coca-Cola Scholars to receive $20,000 scholarships and Kade Winter received the Student of the Year Award from the Oklhoma Council on Indian Education.

McCauley added that progress continues on construction projects authorized by voters in the 2021 and 2023 school bond issues.

Brick veneer is going up on the exterior of the new Agriculture Center just southeast of Bartlesville High School. Exterior insulating finish system work will commence, and sheetrock has been going up on the upper walls of the arena above the concrete masonry unit walls. Rough-in continues on mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. The contractor plans to finish the facility in the spring of 2024.

Blair Ellis reminded those considering a tax exemption. The Oklahoma Legislature expanded the Equal Opportunity Scholarship Act to allow taxpayers to receive tax credits for certain donations to public education. By taking advantage of this change you may receive up to 75% of the donation back in the form of a state income tax credit, substantially reducing your Oklahoma state income tax liability. The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is the only approved organization within the Bartlesville Public Schools District to offer these tax savings for eligible donations to public education.

With a 1 year commitment, you are eligible for a 50% tax credit.

With a 2 year commitment, you are eligible for a 75% tax credit.