Posted: Dec 13, 2023 9:42 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Glenpool Police Department, Bixby Police Department, Verdigris Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol in south Tulsa County on Friday, Dec. 15.

Mobilization efforts will run between 8 p.m. to midnight.

Officials with OHP say the goal is simple: to make Tulsa County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the Tulsa County area before, during and after the checkpoint.

OHP and many local law enforcement agencies across the Oklahoma are joining the nationwide Winter Holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Impaired Driving Enforcement Mobilization which runs from Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 through New Year’s Day.

During the 2021 holiday period, there were 2,691 crashes statewide. Of those, 147 (or 5.5%) were alcohol and/or drug related. Combined with the efforts from law enforcement, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office asks the public to not drive impaired or under the influence so Oklahoma roads can be safer for everyone this holiday season.

Everyone is highly encouraged to create a plan beforehand and have a designated driver before heading out to celebrate the holiday festivities. OHP encourages everyone to have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high.