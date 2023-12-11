Posted: Dec 11, 2023 2:09 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2023 2:09 PM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

Good news for Kansans who are unhappy with the new license plate design.

Gov. Laura Kelly shared on Monday how Kansans will be able to weigh in on the next state of Kansas license plate. Starting Monday, Kansans can go to a website to vote for their favorite plate among five designs created by Mammoth Creative Co., a Kansas-based marketing firm, in partnership with Kansas Tourism. Voting will end at 5 p.m. this Friday.

Kansans can vote on their favorite design as many times as they would like until voting closes on Friday. Votes will gauge support for a specific design, though minor aspects of the winning design may change to ensure compliance with production protocols.

The selected plate will be announced next Monday, Dec. 18.