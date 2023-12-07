Posted: Dec 07, 2023 1:21 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2023 1:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest announced this week that Jay Dyer has been named loan manager for the bank in Bartlesville.

Dyer has more than 20 years of experience in banking and has been with Arvest since 2015. He has held the positions of commercial banker and commercial loan manager while at Arvest. Dyer has a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in accounting and financial analysis – both from Northeastern State University. In addition, he received his Graduate School of Banking degree from the University of Colorado.

Dyer is replacing David Nickel who was named bank president for the Bartlesville region upon the retirement of Kim Moyer in January 2024.

“This is a well-earned promotion for Jay,” Nickel said. “He has proven to be a valuable commercial banker through his hard work at Arvest and dedication to our customers. I know he will lead his team using his experience, exceeding expectations for our customers in Bartlesville and surrounding communities.”

"I'm honored to be assuming the role of loan manager,” Dyer said. “I'm fortunate to continue working with the same team that's been by my side for eight years, and I'm confident that we will build on what we've accomplished together."

Dyer has been active in the community over the years, including serving on the board of directors at Richard Kane YMCA, and is past president of Bartlesville Rotary. He and his wife Whitney live in Bartlesville and have three children.