On the heels of “Killers of the Flower Moon” being named Best Film of 2023 and Lily Gladstone being awarded Best Actress by the New York Film Critics Circle, Apple Original Films announced today that Martin Scorsese's acclaimed, award-winning feature “Killers of the Flower Moon” will become available on premium video-on-demand and for digital purchase with leading digital retailers, in collaboration with Paramount Home Entertainment, beginning this Tuesday, December 5 in over 100 countries, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The film was recently honored with the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the Gotham Awards and awarded Best Score — Feature Film from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The film is also set to be recognized with the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala event next January.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way and distributed theatrically in partnership with Paramount Pictures. Producers are Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

The movie was primarily filmed in and around Pawhuska and several other locations across Osage County.