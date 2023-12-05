Posted: Dec 05, 2023 1:11 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2023 1:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

A former Bartlesville High School teacher has pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to students and distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a park or school.

Trey Cabler was originally scheduled for jury trial in September, but took a plea deal on Friday.

In 2022, a minor female student alleged that Cabler bought her alcohol on multiple occasions. The victim stated that Cabler bought her alcohol three separate times. A second victim claimed that Cabler repeatedly texted her to come over to his apartment to use cocaine. She came to the residence and met Cabler outside where he gave her a half-gram of cocaine. She declined to enter the residence out of fear for her safety.

Following Friday’s plea deal, Cabler will spend 75 days in the Washington County jail and will also have a five year suspended sentence. The sentence prevents Cabler from having contact with the victims or any former Bartlesville Public Schools student. He will be supervised by community sentencing.

The conviction also prevents Cabler from ever holding a teaching license in Oklahoma.