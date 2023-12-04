Posted: Dec 04, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

US Congressman Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast with him.

The economy was front and center in our conversation. He said that moving forward, the new speaker of the house will have lawmakers doing the heavy lifting of actually creating and passing a budget instead of the continuing resolutions to keep the government open.

Brecheen also talked about the nessesity of making sure our southern border is protected and the funds are there to make it so before every entertaining the thought of spending anymore taxpayer dollars to fund Ukraine in their war with Russia.

Lastly, Brecheen touched on the possibilty of impeachement inquiries regarding President Biden.