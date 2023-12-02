News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 02, 2023 8:05 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2023 8:14 PM
Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Boasts Nearly 100 Floats
A cheerful crowd gathered in downtown Bartlesville for the 13th Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade: Christmas at the Movies which featured nearly 100 entries.
The parade, which was heard on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1, and was seen on KWONTV.com,Apple TV and Roku, displayed 98 floats in all.
This year's Grand Marshal was George Halkiades (pictured in the car)
Here are the winning floats:
Non-Profit Category sponsored by Highway Man Signs:
1st Youth and Family Services
2nd Bartlesville Special Olympics
3rd Troop 2000 BSA
Business Category sponsored by Bartlesville Radio:
1st Chevron Phillips
2nd Musselman Abstract
3rd Bartlesville Tree Service
Corporate Category sponsored by Cliff's Flooring and Windows:
1st Truity Credit Union
2nd ConocoPhillips
3rd Remax
Parade Theme 1st place sponsored by Gateway Banking-Mortgage:
Journey Home
Overall Winner sponsored by Bryan, Little Haley and Kent:
Sutterfield Financial
« Back to News