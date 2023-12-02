Posted: Dec 02, 2023 8:05 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2023 8:14 PM

Tom Davis

A cheerful crowd gathered in downtown Bartlesville for the 13th Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade: Christmas at the Movies which featured nearly 100 entries.

The parade, which was heard on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1, and was seen on KWONTV.com,Apple TV and Roku, displayed 98 floats in all.

This year's Grand Marshal was George Halkiades (pictured in the car)

Here are the winning floats:

Non-Profit Category sponsored by Highway Man Signs:

1st Youth and Family Services

2nd Bartlesville Special Olympics

3rd Troop 2000 BSA

Business Category sponsored by Bartlesville Radio:

1st Chevron Phillips

2nd Musselman Abstract

3rd Bartlesville Tree Service

Corporate Category sponsored by Cliff's Flooring and Windows:

1st Truity Credit Union

2nd ConocoPhillips

3rd Remax

Parade Theme 1st place sponsored by Gateway Banking-Mortgage:

Journey Home

Overall Winner sponsored by Bryan, Little Haley and Kent:

Sutterfield Financial