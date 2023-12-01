Posted: Dec 01, 2023 7:23 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2023 10:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

FOR THE AUDIO VERSION OF THIS STORY, CLICK HERE

Holiday spirit was alive and well Friday night in Bartlesville at the opening ceremonies for "Christmas in the Ville." Thousands of Christmas lights came to life at Frank Phillips Park and the Chamber Depot Friday night, with the center of attention focused on a gigantic community Christmas Tree in downtown Bartlesville.

That is an understatement. The Chamber staff added beautiful lights all through the park and around the ice rink. Horse-drawn carriage rides takes holiday revelers through downtown Bartlesville. Tiny tots can ride a tram that looks like a train. Christmas movies are shown on a big screen. A living Nativity tells of the birth of Jesus. Food trucks line Second Street. And of course, a visit with the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa!

Wilt says in the seven years the Chamber has hosted "Christmas in the 'Ville," their mission has changed a bit