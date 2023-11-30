Posted: Nov 30, 2023 3:52 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 3:52 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade is set to take place on Saturday evening in downtown Pawhuska. With the exception of a bit of a chill in the air, conditions are expected to be great all day long. Reba Bueno with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to come hang out all day for what is sure to be a full day of shopping.

This year's theme is Your Favorite Christmas Song and long-time Postmaster at the Pawhuska Post Office, Butch Reynolds will be this year's grand marshal. You can watch this year's Christmas Parade on KPGMTV.com.