Posted: Nov 30, 2023 11:48 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 11:48 AM

Nathan Thompson & News On 6

Oklahoma death row inmate Phillip Hancock was executed Thursday morning, even though the Pardon and Parole board recommended clemency for him in October.

Last month, the Pardon and Parole board recommended clemency in a 3-2 vote after Hancock's lawyer argued a new jury should take a look at the case.

Gov. Kevin Stitt had until 10 a.m. this morning to respond to the recommendation after reviewing it since the vote.

Because clemency was not granted by Stitt, Hancock was executed at 11:29 a.m.

This execution comes more than 20 years after being convicted for killing two men in 2001.