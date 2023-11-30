Posted: Nov 30, 2023 10:16 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has been clear that he, along with his Republican colleagues will not support a national security package that doesn't include funding for the southern border.

Lankford is the leading Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee and Lankford recently had this to say regarding his stance on the southern border crisis.

Lankford has long believed that throwing more money at the problem at the US.-Mexico border is not the solution.