Oklahoma Union Schools
Posted: Nov 29, 2023 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 2:54 PM
OKU FFA Holding Fundraising Event Tonight
Ty Loftis
Taking place later tonight at Oklahoma Union School will be the second annual ag mechanics showdown. For just $8 you can support the Oklahoma Union FFA program, get a great meal and see some great entertainment as well.
There will be a silent auction that closes at 7:30 p.m. Items up for grabs at the silent auction include picnic tables, a deer stand, gates, panels and more.
