Posted: Nov 29, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department is hosting the ninth annual Christmas Candy Structure Competition. You are encouraged to build your candy structure and send a photo of the finished structure to the Education Department.

Pictures must be submitted by the end of the year and a winner will be announced on January 8th, 2024. If interested in participating, call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.