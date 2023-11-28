Posted: Nov 28, 2023 3:35 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2023 3:35 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

Kansas presses pause on new license plate design.

The state of Kansas released the new design for the state license plates last week and the design was met with mostly negative feedback from the public. The purpose of the new design was to create a plate that was clear and easy to read. The new design that was black on top of a gold background drew criticism from citizens via social media.

In response, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that the Kansas Department of Revenue will pause production on the new plates and create a process to allow the public to vote on possible new designs.

Kelly stated, “I promised to be a bipartisan governor, and I think we can all admit – I succeeded at bringing Kansans across the political aisle together in disliking this new license plate.”