Posted: Nov 28, 2023 11:58 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2023 11:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Financial Office will be offering another paid training session from Monday, December 4th through Friday, December 15th to Native Americans living within Osage County. Training at the casino includes computer skills, safety training, customer service and more.

The classes will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pawhuska Business Development Center. Those who participate receive $80 a day, free lunch and transportation if needed. If you finish the course, you will receive a $200 incentive. To enroll, call 918-287-5325.