Posted: Nov 28, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2023 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

Congressman Josh Brecheen will be hosting his final telephone town hall of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Central.

During the call, Brecheen says he will provide an update on some of the most pressing policy issues, including more than $33 trillion national debt, and answer live questions from constituents.

The dial-in number is 888-480-3675. The town hall will also be live-streamed on Brecheen’s Facebook page.