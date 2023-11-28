Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nov 28, 2023

Brecheen to Host Final Telephone Town Hall of the Year

Nathan Thompson

Congressman Josh Brecheen will be hosting his final telephone town hall of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Central.

During the call, Brecheen says he will provide an update on some of the most pressing policy issues, including more than $33 trillion national debt, and answer live questions from constituents.

The dial-in number is 888-480-3675. The town hall will also be live-streamed on Brecheen’s Facebook page.


