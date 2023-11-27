Posted: Nov 27, 2023 6:44 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 7:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

A 15-year-old male is being questioned as a suspect after a Monday stabbing in downtown Bartlesville.

According to Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry, at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Monday, BPD officers were notified by a local Bartlesville hospital of a stab wound victim who had walked into their emergency room for treatment.

BPD officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a 45-year-old male had been stabbed. They also identified the location of the crime scene to be in the 2100 block of South Johnstone Avenue. Officers confirmed a 15-year-old male has been identified as the suspect. The juvenile is currently being detained for questioning.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact BPD at 918-338-4001 or contact Capt. Daniel Elkins by calling 918-338-4020 or email dbelkins@cityofbartlesville.org.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.