Posted: Nov 27, 2023 4:42 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 4:42 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday afternoon on the charge of indecent exposure. Johnny Gonzalez was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 21 after a dispatch call was made in regard to possible harassment.

When the officer arrived, the reporting party told officers that Gonzalez had exposed his privates to the victim. According to an affidavit, police then spoke with the victim who said she had pictures of the incident. She also told officers that Gonzalez continued to show himself to her after the victim requested that he stop.

Gonzalez later told police that he had no recollection of exposing himself and said that he thought he was posing for pictures that he thought the victim was using to send out for the holidays. His next court date is set for Friday, Dec. 1st and his bond was set at $50,000