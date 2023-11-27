Posted: Nov 27, 2023 1:33 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 1:33 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore gave the Board an update regarding how tourism dollars have been spent over the last year and how she plans to spend those funds in the year ahead.



Moore said she believes the current strategy that they are using to attract visitors is working well.



District One Commissioner Everett Piper did raise a concern that a television commercial that is currently being ran might not be worth the amount of money they are spending on it. Moore said the News on 6 has been a great partner in featuring that spot in recent months.



The Osage County Tourism Board was unable to get the budget approved at its October meeting because so many things were going on.