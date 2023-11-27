Posted: Nov 27, 2023 10:07 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville's overall water supply remaining is at 57.5 percent with the weighted water supply remaining at 73.6 percent.

The City is currently in Stage 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance. Outdoor water use is limited to one day per week. Even-numbered properties may water on Saturdays, and odd-numbered properties may water on Sundays.