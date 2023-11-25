Posted: Nov 25, 2023 3:22 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2023 6:13 PM

Tom Davis

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the shooting of an adult male on Bartlesville's south side on Saturday.

Bartlesville Police Captain Daniel Elkins said the shooting incident happened near the same home on Windsor Way as the break-in last month involving several armed teens.

According to BPD Captain Daniel Elkins, an adult male was injured in the incident. Elkins added that a teen female was also shot at while in a car but not injured.

In a release from Police chief Kevin Iklelberry, at approximately 3:21pm on Saturday, 11/25/2023, Bartlesville Police Department was notified of a gunshot victim seeking help at an Urgent Care Center in the 3500 Block of Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.

BPD officers responded to that scene and confirmed there was an adult male gunshot victim. The victim was transferred to a Tulsa hospital and is in an unknown condition at this time.

No names have been released at this time.

This is a very fluid story. Updates as we get them.