Posted: Nov 24, 2023 1:05 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2023 4:15 PM
Osage Casino CEO Releases Statement on Crimes at Bartleville Casino
Ty Loftis
In the wake of the stabbing and shooting incidents at the Osage Casino in Bartlesville, Osage Casino and Hotel CEO Kimberly Pearson released a statement to Osage News and in part it said the following:
"I'm deeply saddened that our new Bartlesville property has become the site of acts of violence. It has been a heartbreaking week for the victims who were affected in addition to the Osage Nation, who has been planning for this new facility for years."
A shooting occurred at the casino on Tuesday morning and a stabbing was reported on Sunday.
