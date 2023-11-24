Posted: Nov 24, 2023 12:37 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2023 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Earlier this week, the Cherokee Nation kicked off its Angel Project initiative, which is a program aimed at helping low income families have a good Christmas for their children. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke at the kick off event and said this is a time for us to count our many blessings.

For more information on the Cherokee Nation Angel Tree Project, call 918-458-6900.