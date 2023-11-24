Posted: Nov 24, 2023 10:11 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2023 10:11 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to take care of a few business items after the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to award two bids for road materials and a re-roofing project at the Washington County Health Department. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss a project for body scanners at the County Detention Center using a grant request for ARPA funding.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.