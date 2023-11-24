Posted: Nov 24, 2023 8:46 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2023 8:46 AM

Tom Davis

The Dewey Hotel Museum, located in Historic downtown Dewey, Oklahoma, is a stately Victorian hotel built in 1899 by city founder Jake Bartles. The museum is furnished in period pieces.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ron Adams and Joe Sears invited everyone to come out and get into the Christmas spirit at the Dewey Hotel for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony November 30.

There will be entertainment, free visits with Santa and special treats at the Dewey Hotel from 6pm to 8pm, free family photos in the Hotel Parlor, musical entertainment from the Dewey High School Holiday Choir, and special sales at our downtown merchants.