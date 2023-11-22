Posted: Nov 22, 2023 3:38 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 3:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook's annual Christmas on Main is coming up, as it is slated to take place on Saturday, December 9th. Shops will be open all day long and a parade will take place once the sun goes down at 6 p.m.

There will be giveaways throughout the day, Christmas caroling and much more leading up to the parade. Santa's Workshop will then be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Skiatook First Baptist Church where there will be arts and crafts, hot chocolate and Santa Claus will be there to say hello to all of the kids.

To register to be in the parade or to get more information, visit skiatookchamber.com.